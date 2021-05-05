ALEA investigating fatal south Alabama ATV crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has died after crashing an ATV Tuesday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Jaylin Darden, 20, of Chancellor, was rushed to an area hospital shortly after crashing the 2020 Polaris Ranger 500 he was operating. ALEA said he later died from his injuries.
The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Geneva County 64, about five miles south of Enterprise. Investigators said the victim’s ATV left the roadway and that he overcorrected before hitting a tree.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.
