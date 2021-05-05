Day 3: defense testimony updates from Darby murder trial

Assistant Police Chief for Snead Police Department Ron Kiker also testified. He said when you think about reaction time and how fast an officer can respond it’s made up of two components; response time and movement time. Kiker stated response is mental. An officer is evaluating what a subject is doing, and accessing what those actions mean to him. With self-defense, the officer then has the mental process to decide what he’s going to do about it and initiating movement then.