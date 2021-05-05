EF1 tornado causes destruction in Millbrook

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The same EF1 tornado that moved through Prattville Tuesday night also caused damage in parts of Millbrook.
Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said the area that saw the most damage was along Cobbs Ford Road.
“From Highway 143 all the way through into Prattville we’ve got fairly extensive damage. Tree limbs are down, heavy trees, and we’ve got a lot of powerlines down in areas,” Johnson said assessing the damage Wednesday morning.
Johnson said the roofs of several businesses were also damaged, including the roofs of a couple of hotels and the Purple Cow gas station. The entire awning above the gas station was lifted off the ground and disheveled.
“They are going to have several thousand dollars worth of damage there,” Johnson said in reference to the gas station.
Cobbs Ford Road was blocked off for hours Wednesday. Crews spent all day getting power restored, roads cleared, and patching up roofs.
“We were out here from right after the time it happened, all throughout the night, and we’re going to be here until we get this roadway back open,” Johnson said.
Families living in the area spent the better half of Wednesday cleaning up debris.
“It happened so fast none of us really knew what to expect afterwards but here we are,” said Millbrook resident Lee Bullock. “Our plum tree is down. It’s been here 20 years and this is just where we started.”
The family used a chainsaw to cut apart the large tree that had fallen in their front yard. The tree managed to dodge their vehicles and their home.
“It very easily could have gone very different,” Bullock said. “Take it seriously, be aware it happens quickly, when those warnings come out move quickly, cause we didn’t get a chance to but we are blessed that we are all OK.”
Just next door, Millbrook resident Janis Curry also had damage to her property.
“It was frightening,” Curry said. “It came through like a freight train and it ripped my shingles off my roof, I ended up with Niagara Falls in my bedroom, it flattened my green houses and before I could slam the door it came a bit into the house and ripped the doors off my china closet.”
Curry said she believes she saw the tornado causing destruction outside of her window.
“I have lived through a tornado before and it was just coming right at us,” Curry said. “I have a safety space in my house where I know I am safe so we went there.”
Despite the widespread damage, Johnson said there were no injuries.
“We did have one instance where we did have people trapped in a vehicle where some limbs fell on that, but we were able to get them out along with the fire department. As of right now we don’t have any reports of any injuries and that is the most important thing,” Johnson said.
Officials said the damage along Cobbs Ford Road screeched for miles. Another area that saw extensive damage was Jackson Lake Island. The owners of the island told WSFA 12 News that they will be closed until further notice.
In addition to the trees being down, they also lost the pavilion and tree house.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.