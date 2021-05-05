Jackson Lake Island closed after Tuesday’s severe weather

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Jackson Lake Island in Millbrook is closed until further notice after being damaged during Tuesday’s severe weather.
According to the owners, the pavilion, treehouse and several trees were lost. The goats are fine and the buildings in Spectre were mostly spared.
The Autauga County Emergency Management Agency says Cobbs Ford Road from Highway 143 to Interstate 65 in Prattville remains closed due to debris. Also, South Edgewood to Edgewood Road is also closed.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.