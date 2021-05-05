Jackson Lake Island closed after Tuesday’s severe weather

Jackson Island Lake closed following storm damage
By WSFA Staff | May 5, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 10:29 PM

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Jackson Lake Island in Millbrook is closed until further notice after being damaged during Tuesday’s severe weather.

According to the owners, the pavilion, treehouse and several trees were lost. The goats are fine and the buildings in Spectre were mostly spared.

The severe weather last night, most likely a tornado, devastated the island and we will be CLOSED until further notice....

Posted by Jackson Lake Island on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The Autauga County Emergency Management Agency says Cobbs Ford Road from Highway 143 to Interstate 65 in Prattville remains closed due to debris. Also, South Edgewood to Edgewood Road is also closed.

