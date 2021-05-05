Bright, beautiful and comfortable

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The humidity will then fall off big time tonight and remain low through Sunday. For this time of year it will be delightfully comfortable!
Not only will the humidity be low, but we’ve got plenty of sunshine ahead as well. Thursday and Friday will be entirely sunny with highs only in the upper 70s Thursday and middle 70s Friday.
The weekend will still feature more sun than clouds, but we will have more of a partly cloudy sky each afternoon. It will be a bit warmer as well, with lower 80s for Saturday and middle 80s for Sunday.
So it will be absolutely perfect for Mother’s Day weekend. You’ve certainly got the green light to make those outdoor plans each day!
Overnight lows over the next several days will be very comfortable -- and even a bit cool. We’re talking 50s for the next four nights. Some of us could even fall into the upper 40s Friday night!
The pattern returns to a more active state Sunday night into next week with periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms. The humidity will also come storming back. Regarding any severe risk with next week’s storms, it’s possible...but it’s nothing to worry about at this point.
