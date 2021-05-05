Man charged in April kidnapping, standoff with Montgomery police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man involved in an April kidnapping, pursuit, and later standoff with police has been identified and charged.
Joshua Taylor, 23, is charged with assault second degree, kidnapping first degree and attempted murder, according to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman.
Coleman says officer and medics were called around 4:30 a.m. on April 5 to the 2000 block of Rexford Road after a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a woman who had non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
After the shooting, Coleman says the suspect, later identified as Taylor, took a victim and fled from the home in a vehicle. The vehicle was later spotted by officers and pursued. Taylor later stopped the vehicle around the 2900 block of Birmingham Highway, Coleman added.
A WSFA 12 News viewer captured a video of the suspect as he was being pursued by officers.
During a negotiation for the victim’s release, Taylor is said to have shot himself. He was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
Taylor was released from the hospital and taken into custody on Tuesday. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $135,000 bond.
