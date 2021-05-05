Police make arrest in Arizona in 1988 slaying in Alabama

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a decades-old Alabama homicide case. (Source: Gray)
By Associated Press | May 5, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 12:10 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man accused of killing a woman in south Alabama more than 30 years ago.

Police in Mobile, Alabama, say 65-year-old Anthony Hayes was taken into custody on Monday in Arizona and is awaiting return to Alabama to face charges.

Authorities didn’t release any information about how Hayes became a suspect in the killing of 69-year-old Stella McCrary. She was found dead in a home in Mobile on Jan. 23, 1988.

Mobile police say they began investigating the case again in March, leading to the arrest.

