Power outages drop significantly but thousands still in the dark

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crews are making significant progress restoring electrical services to Alabamians effected by Tuesday’s severe weather, but thousands still remain in the dark.
So far, crews have repaired 70 broke poles, 350 cases of downed wires, and 35 damaged transformers. The work continues as more crew and support personnel from both in and out of state continue to arrive to help with restoration efforts.
Alabama Power reported nearly 100,000 customers without service statewide Tuesday night, but by 4 p.m. Wednesday, the lights were back on for all but about 20,000.
Of those, Alabama Power said about 75 percent of those affected, or around 15,000, are in the central Alabama area. including the following locations:
- Montgomery County – 4,400 customers
- Autauga County – 3,900 customers
- Tallapoosa County – 1,200 customers
- Elmore County – 1,000 customers
- Chilton County – 800 customers
- Lowndes County – 800 customers
- Dallas County – 750 customers
- Perry County – 600 customers
- Lee County – 450 customers
- Wilcox County – 300 customers
