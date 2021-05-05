Reward offered in Montgomery pawn shop robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to help find the suspects in a robbery at a federal firearm licensee retailer in Montgomery.
Police say on April 13, five individuals went to City Pawn at 4501 Atlanta Highway. Authorities say one of them tried to buy a firearm but could not produce an identification card. That individual then asked if one of the others could buy the firearm, but the owner denied the transaction, according to police.
Police say all of them then left but later returned armed with a firearm and stole four firearms. No injuries were reported.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.
The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.
Anyone with information should contact the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-4000.
Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or the ATF website.
Tips can be submitted anonymously with the Reportit app.
“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.