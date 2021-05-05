Trooper charged with child sex abuse had checkered FBI past, AP finds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New details are being revealed about an Alabama state trooper who was arrested in late April on child sex abuse charges.
WSFA 12 News previously reported on the arrest of Trooper Christopher Bauer, 41, by the Montgomery Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and confirmed he previously worked in the FBI’s New Orleans office.
Now, an Associated Press investigation has found that Bauer was kicked out of the FBI amid a string of sexual misconduct allegations. But he was later hired in Alabama with the apparent help of a fake bureau letter that scrubbed his record clean, the AP reports.
The FBI has since confirmed to the AP that the letter that omitted any mention of Bauer’s suspension is “not legitimate” while the Alabama Law Enforcement contends it conducted a “full” background check before making the hire.
ALEA did not respond to several questions about his hiring, the AP said.
Bauer remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $105,000 bond for first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and other sexual abuse charges.
