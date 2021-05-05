Tuesday storms deliver solid punch to Alex City

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A church fire, flooded schools and multiple downed trees; Alexander City got a little bit of everything as powerful storms made their way across the state Tuesday evening.
The big talker in town is the fire at First United Methodist Church, not far from downtown, that started when lightning struck its bell tower.
“I thought the whole thing was going to fall down,” said Britton Brown, 12, who found it both dramatic and fearful, even as he captured the scene on his cell phone.
“And I was thinking about the firefighters, wondering if they had any kids and if their kids were wondering if their dad would come home or their mom,” said the youngster.
“‘Well, the bell tower is a self-contained piece of the building, and that was a great blessing in all of this,” explained FUMC’s senior pastor, Barry Dunn. “So it kept a great amount of damage from spreading.”
Dunn was highly complimentary of Alex City firefighters for doing an outstanding job on containing and extinguishing the blaze. At one point there were 40 firefighters on the scene, and it took them about an hour to contain the flames.
“We had to have more water and get a tanker from surrounding communities,” said Alex City Fire Chief Reese McAlister.
The chief said volunteer firefighters from New Site, Kellyton, Hackneyville and Willow Point responded, as well.
Several miles away on Dean Road, clean-up crews found some 50 massive pine trees either blown down or snapped in half. The winds did a number on the power lines, as well.
“This is the hardest hit area,” said Alex City Mayor Woody Baird. “We got here last night probably about midnight and you couldn’t go any further than right here.”
Three of Alex City’s public schools were also damaged by floodwaters. Jim Pearson School sustained the most damage.
“We don’t think it was a broken pipe, no sir, but we don’t know really what caused it,” explained Alex City Public School Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford. “We had two and a half inches of standing water, so that’s a flood.”
The storm made a mess and Britton Brown made a memory. But with no injuries reported, Alex City is on the mend.
The mayor doesn’t believe the city’s damage is significant enough to qualify for any FEMA funds.
