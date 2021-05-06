Former Dallas County deputy pleads guilt to theft, misusing office

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former investigator with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has pleaded guilty to criminal charges.
John Treherne pleaded guilty to using his position for personal gain and fourth-degree theft of property. He received a combined sentence of two years suspended jail time and four years of supervised probation.
Court records show he must also pat restitution in an amount to be determined.
Treherne was arrested in November 2019 on accusations of taking a log splitter and chainsaw from evidence and trading them for labor for personal use in February 2018.
The sheriff contacted the contacted the Alabama State Bureau of Investigate after the accusations came to light.
“Greed got the best of him,” said Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.
Before his arrest, Treherne, mainly handled juvenile crime investigations for the sheriff’s office. He resigned after his arrest.
He was also previously worked for the Selma Police Department.
