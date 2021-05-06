Gov. Ivey signs bill for incentive pay for math, science teachers

“In Alabama, our state takes a lot of pride in being number one in college football, yet we have settled far too long with being at or near the bottom in math and science scores,” said Sen. Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva). “The TEAMS Act will allow Alabama to recruit more math and science teachers and enroll current teacher into the TEAMS program. This bill is a step in the right direction in preparing our state to remain competitive in recruitment of STEM jobs of the 21st century. I look forward to seeing the positive improvements this will provide students in the future.”