1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A homicide investigation is underway after one man was killed and another was injured in an overnight Montgomery shooting.
According to Montgomery police, around midnight, officers and fire medics responded to the 3000 block of Kelly Circle regarding a person shot. There, they found one victim, Joshua Pettiway, 21, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police also found another victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.
No suspect information was released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked for call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831
