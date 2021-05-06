Marshall earns national award for Alabama’s Terminix settlement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall earned an award Thursday for his work with the state on a record settlement with major termite inspection company Terminix.
Marshall was presented with the first-ever Consumer’s Champion award, given by Washington, DC-based Consumers’ Research.
The investigation into Terminix’s practices by the AG’s office and the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries found it had engaged in a pattern of collecting annual termite protection premiums from consumers but did not deliver on the services they promised.
As a result, many homes and businesses suffered from termite infestation.
Marshall announced a $60 million settlement between Alabama and Terminix International.
According to the settlement, Terminix’s alleged illegal business practices targeted Alabama consumers and violated several provisions of the Alabama Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
After receiving the award, Marshall urged thousands of former Alabama customers of the pest control company who have not already done so to file claims for payments.
