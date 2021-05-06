Montgomery apartment damaged in Wednesday fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery fire officials are investigating an apartment fire that happened early Wednesday morning.
According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue’s Lt. J. C. Selman, firefighters responded to the blaze on Cecil Lane at 3 a.m.
There, firefighters found a two-story apartment with heavy smoke and flames visible, Selman said.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the apartment suffered extensive damage. Selman said the fire appeared to start in the kitchen area.
Selman said no injuries were reported.
