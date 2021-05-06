National Day of Prayer ceremony planned at Alabama State Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Day of Prayer is a day designated by the United States Congress, asking people “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”
On the first Thursday in May every year, local, state, and federal observances are held, organized by approximately 40,000 volunteers.
The National Day of Prayer Task Force describes this day as a call for everyone to pray for guidance for our leaders and god’s grace. The Alabama National Day of Prayer Task Force is organizing a ceremony at the state capitol, set to start at 11 a.m., featuring Chief Justice Tom Parker as the keynote speaker.
The National Day of Prayer has a long history in our country. It was created in 1952 and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. Since then, the President of the United States has signed a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on the first Thursday in May.
