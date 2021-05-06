Refreshing air has arrived

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are in for a delightful stretch of weather through Mother’s Day -- something we most definitely have earned here in Central Alabama after dealing with widespread severe weather on Tuesday.
It begins today with wall-to-wall sunshine, highs in the upper 70s and very comfortable humidity levels. Those humidity values will remain very low for Friday and Saturday before rising just a bit for Mother’s Day.
Another entirely sunny day is on the way to round out the workweek. Friday will be even cooler with high temperatures in the middle 70s. There will be just a bit of a breeze around 10-15mph throughout the day.
The weekend will still feature more sun than clouds, but we will have more of a partly cloudy sky each afternoon. It will be a bit warmer as well, with most of us around 80 on Saturday and into at least the mid-80s on Sunday.
So it will be absolutely perfect for Mother’s Day weekend. You’ve certainly got the green light to make those outdoor plans each day! That includes anything from heading to the lake, sitting poolside and visiting the beach to having a picnic, grilling out, going to the park, and hiking.
Overnight lows over the next several days will be refreshingly comfortable -- and even a bit on the cool side. We’re talking 50s for the next three nights. A good chunk of us will even fall into the upper 40s Friday night!
The pattern returns to a more active state beginning late Sunday night. There will be periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms through at least Wednesday night, if not later into the week. Right now it appears as though Sunday night, Monday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday have the highest rain chances. This will probably change at least somewhat so stay tuned!
The humidity will also come storming back as we get flow from the Gulf of Mexico. That increase in moisture will also bring in some ingredients supportive of a few strong storms, but the severe weather threat isn’t something we’re concerned about at this point!
