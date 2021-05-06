Sunny, comfortable Friday forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The delightful stretch of weather that began this morning will continue through Mother’s Day, which is something we most definitely have earned here across central and south Alabama after dealing with widespread severe weather multiple times this week. What’s great is the humidity values will remain very low for Friday and Saturday before increasing just a bit by Sunday...
Another entirely sunny day is on the way to round out the workweek; Friday will be even cooler than today with high temperatures only in the middle 70s.
There will be a bit of a breeze around 10-20mph throughout the day.
The weekend will still feature more sun than clouds, but we will have more of a partly cloudy sky each afternoon. It will be a bit warmer as well, with most of us around 80 on Saturday and into at least the mid-80s on Sunday.
It’s pretty much a picture perfect forecast for Mother’s Day weekend. You’ve certainly got the green light to make those outdoor plans each day! That includes anything from heading to the lake, sitting poolside and visiting the beach to having a picnic, grilling out, going to the park, and hiking.
Overnight lows over the next several days will be refreshingly comfortable -- and even a bit on the cool side. We’re talking 50s for the next three nights, but many locations will fall into the upper 40s Friday night.
The pattern returns to a more active state beginning late Sunday night. There will be periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms through at least Wednesday night, if not later into the week. Right now it appears as though late Sunday night, Monday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday have the highest rain chances.
Determining exactly when the highest rain chances will be is a bit difficult this far out, so expect at least some changes regarding rain chances as we get closer and closer.
The humidity will also come storming back as we get flow from the Gulf of Mexico. That increase in moisture will also bring in some ingredients supportive of a few strong storms at times, but the severe weather threat isn’t something we’re concerned about at this point.
