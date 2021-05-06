Suspect charged in February robbery, shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in a February robbery and shooting.
Joedauris Tolliver, 21, is charged with robbery first degree and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said.
Coleman says the charges are related to an incident that happened on Feb. 8 in the 4200 block of Sunshine Drive.
Court records say after robbing the victim, Tolliver and another suspect shot into a home while the victim and another person were inside. The building was damaged by gunfire.
Tolliver was identified as a suspect, taken into custody on Thursday by the United States Marshals Task Force. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $90,000 bond.
