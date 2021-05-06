Woman killed in Montgomery shooting Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was shot and killed in Montgomery Wednesday evening, according to police.
Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said around 7 p.m., officers and fire medics responded to the 3600 block of Bridlewood Drive after getting a call about a person shot. There, they found the victim, 26-year-old Angel Goldsmith, with a fatal gunshot wound.
Goldsmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coleman.
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or MPD at 334-625-2831.
