WSFA 12 News wins Regional Murrow Award for Alabama history series

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the second year in a row, WSFA 12 News has been honored with a prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for a news series.
The award was presented for a four-part series WSFA 12 News Anchor Valorie Lawson produced called, “Alabama History, Re-Examined.”
The series focused on a recent admission by the Alabama Department of Archives and History that it made a mistake when, for more than 100 years, it downplayed African-American history while preserving and promoting that of the Confederacy.
“When the Department of Archives and History released its recommitment statement, I saw the perfect opportunity to create a dialogue about some issues that were being discussed in our community: The death of George Floyd, the removal of Confederate statues in our state and country, and systemic racism,” Valorie explained.
Her passionate reporting across these four stories resonated with viewers and made a difference by helping Alabamians better understand their state’s past in order to better understand its present and future, WSFA 12 News Director Scott Duff said
“We met with the leaders of the department and it became clear we could work with them to look back at Alabama history to better explain the social change we witnessed last year and are witnessing today,” Duff explained. “This project helped show that the Alabama Department of Archives and History was serious and committing to a new mission.”
The ADAH was founded in 1901, the same year Alabama’s current state constitution, filled with racial language, was codified. The white Southern men of the era made use of the new archives department to collect artifacts to memorialize the Confederacy. For decades, this focus remained, all while limiting collections or recording the contributions of the state’s African-American population.
Now, more than a century later, ADAH is re-evaluating its mission and dedicating itself to tell “the whole story of Alabama’s history.”
“To say I’m excited about winning the award is an understatement,” Valorie explained. “We all worked under extremely extraordinary conditions, the height of COVID-19, and that hampered the traditional way we would cover stories. Local, state, and federal offices were closed, and we were still learning our way around our brand-new station. Still, we managed to tell stories that resonated with the community.
WSFA 12 News’ series helped launch ADAH’s re-commitment to shine a light on the African-American experience in the state. In addition to the Regional Murrow Award, it was also honored with an “ABBY” for NEWS SERIES, as well.
“These stories come at a critical time during our country’s history,” Valorie said, “and I applaud the Alabama Department of Archives and History for its transparency. While we can’t change history, we can create opportunities to openly discuss it. Our stories were meant to do just that.”
In addition to Valorie’s work, the series included heavy involvement by a number of WSFA 12 News staff including Editor Josh Frost as well as photography work by Andre Morgan, Doug Gooden and Vince Hodges.
Because it won a Regional Murrow Award, the series is now under consideration for a National Murrow Award.
This award comes on the heels of another Regional Murrow Award just a year earlier. WSFA 12 News’ earned the 2020 Regional Murrow Award in the Breaking News Coverage category in 2020. It was presented for exceptional coverage of the devastating Lee County tornadoes in March 2019.
