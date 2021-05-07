The beautiful weather continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The delightful stretch of weather will continue today and last through Mother’s Day weekend! Not only will we see plenty of sun, but the humidity will be in the very comfortable category today and tomorrow before rising just a touch for Sunday.
Today may actually be just a tad cool to some despite skies being entirely sunny. That’s because we’re only heading for the mid-70s and there will be a breeze out of the northwest at 10-20mph.
So it may be a beautiful day for most things, but swimming or laying out by the pool or lake may have to wait for the weekend when temperatures warm back up.
Highs will head for the low 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It won’t be a completely blue sky like we saw Thursday, but there will be more sunshine than clouds!
Basically we’re looking at a picture perfect forecast for Mother’s Day weekend. You’ve got the green light to make those outdoor plans each day! That includes anything from heading to the lake, sitting poolside and visiting the beach to having a picnic, grilling out, going to the park, and hiking.
Overnight lows over the weekend be refreshingly comfortable to downright chilly by early May standards. We’re talking upper 40s tonight and middle 50s for Saturday night. Some of the coolest spots may fall as low as 46° or 47° tonight, which isn’t too far from record territory.
The pattern then returns to a more active state beginning late Sunday night. There will be periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms through Thursday. Right now it looks like late Sunday night, Monday, Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Wednesday night have the highest rain chances.
Determining exactly when the highest rain and storm coverage will be is a bit difficult this far out, so expect at least some changes regarding rainfall probabilities as we get closer and closer.
The humidity will also come storming back as we get flow from the Gulf of Mexico. That increase in moisture will also bring in some ingredients supportive of a few strong storms next week, but the severe weather threat isn’t something we’re concerned about as of now.
Temperatures will remain below average for this time of year heading through next week courtesy of the clouds and rain chances. Highs will only be in the middle and upper 70s.
