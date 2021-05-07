HPD Officer William Darby found guilty of murder; defense team, family speak at press conferences

“Everyone is shocked by the jury’s verdict. While we appreciate their hard work and will give their verdict the respect that it deserves, we still disagree with their decision. Officer Ben Darby will appeal this verdict. Once reviewed at the Appellate level, this verdict will not stand. Officer Darby’s case is extremely important to all Alabama Law Enforcement. This case will clarify Alabama law regarding on-duty police shootings and will impact the way law enforcement protects Alabamians and perform their duties. We look forward to the appeal of this case.”