2 dead at Union Springs trailer park

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police confirm they are investigating a double homicide.
Chief Ronnie Fielder said two people were found dead at Sardis Trailer Park in the 800 block of Williams Street Friday night.
Their causes of death were not released but Felder said they were found wrapped in a material inside the home.
Their names have not been released.
No arrests have been announced but one person is being questioned in the crime.
