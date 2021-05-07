Delays on I-85 NB after crash near Perry Hill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound Friday morning are experiencing delays after a crash near Perry Hill Road.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before the Perry Hill exit. The crash blocked the right lane and shoulder of the interstate causing major congestion issues in the area.
Motorists traveling through reported heavy delays. Those still traveling in this area should take caution and expect further delays until the crash clears.
