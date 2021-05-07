Montgomery woman a true gem, with help from Beyoncé

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A young woman from Montgomery is getting the chance of a lifetime, with some help from a music superstar.
Audriana Osborne was born and raised in Montgomery. It should come as no surprise that this LAMP high school graduate is doing big things.
“From there (LAMP), I went on to Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and studied English and Music Industry,” said Audriana Osborne. “I graduated in three years and went straight to Law School at Howard University School of Law.”
She’s always had a passion for gems.
“I believe that jewelry is the highest form of fashion,” Osborne said.
When she learned Beyoncé and famous jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz were offering a $20,000 scholarship for three African Americans to go to the Gemological Institute of America, she had to give it a shot.
It worked!
“I was impressed with their passion and the knowledge of gems that so many applicants displayed,” said Beyoncé, who selected each of the scholarship recipients. “I am praying that this is just the beginning of opening more doors to diversity and raw inspiration in the jewelry industry.”
“I think I was just myself. I wrote my story and wrote it from the heart. I talked about my interests from a cultural perspective in the jewelry industry,” said Osborne.
So now this college graduate, and law school graduate, will be off to gemological school, where the opportunities are endless.
“You learn things like diamond grading. You learn about colored stones, diamond, and pearl essentials and you learn the skills needed to be a designer and owner, as well as a wholesaler or a retailer.”
Far from a diamond in the rough, she’s been shining for years and hopes her big shot, will open up doors for others.
“I hope to use this to not just make my mark in the industry, but also make my mark in giving back and giving someone else the opportunity, just like I was given to carry this torch,” Osborne added.
Safe to say this young lady can do anything, and everything she puts her mind to.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.