Montgomery’s mask mandate set to expire Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The capital city’s mask mandate is set to expire on Sunday as it’s currently unclear if the city has any plans to extend it.
Mayor Steven Reed and the Montgomery City Council last extended the mandate on April 9, the day Gov. Kay Ivey allowed the state’s mandate to expire.
The city’s mandate requires face coverings, masks or face shields to be worn in public spaces that offer goods and services to the general public including government buildings, gyms, medical offices and more.
The Montgomery County Commission voted Tuesday to lift its mask requirement, meaning citizens will no longer have to wear face masks inside county offices.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has also announced the expiration dates for Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order and state of emergency. The health order will end on May 31 while the state of emergency declaration will continue until July 6.
