State moves to impeach Alabama sheriff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama attorney general’s office is moving to impeach a sheriff accused of malfeasance.
A statement from Attorney General Steve Marshall says Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris first came under investigation last year and papers were served on Friday.
Norris allegedly used his office to obtain thousands of dollars from a company that got about $140,000 in payments from the sheriff’s office.
He’s accused of filing false financial disclosure forms and perjury. He’s also accused of failing to file a tax return for 2019.
Norris can remain in office until an impeachment trial is held.
He didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
