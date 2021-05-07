2 Wetumpka residents, others sought after large Panama City Beach fight

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating a large fight that broke in its city and believes a large number of those involved are from the Montgomery area.
The fight, which happened on Sunday, April 25 in the area of Long Beach Plaza, in the 10000 block of Front Beach Road, was captured on video and shared to social media.
PCB police have since identified two of the suspects as Rashad Glasper and Qwashunda Sanders, both of Wetumpka. Active arrest warrants have been filed for their arrests on charges of disorderly conduct.
Sanders and Glasper are just two of a number of fight participants police are trying to identify. The fight is still under investigation and more charges are expected against other people who were involved.
Anyone who can help ID the other people involved should call the Panama City Beach Police Department at (850) 233-5000 or CrimeStoppers.
