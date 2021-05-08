EU says US stand on patent virus waiver is no ‘magic bullet’

While the U.S. has kept a tight lid on exports of American-made vaccines so it can inoculate its own population first, and the U.K. has acted similarly, the EU has become the world’s leading provider, allowing about as many doses to go outside the 27-nation bloc as are kept for its 446 million inhabitants. The EU has distributed about 200 million doses within the bloc while about the same amount has been exported abroad to almost 90 countries.