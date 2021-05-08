1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-65 near Hyundai Boulevard Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Friday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA officials said the the wreck happened at 1:25 p.m. near Hyundai Boulevard in Hope Hull when a 2013 Jeep Wrangler rear-ended a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado then hit a 2021 Toyota Rav-4.
After hitting the Silverado, the Wrangler went off the roadway into the grass median, ALEA officials said.
A passenger in the Wrangler, Lolita Thomas, 49, of Columbus, Georgia, was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. ALEA officials said Thomas was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the crash.
No further information could be released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.