Saban, Barkley, others to help encourage COVID vaccine in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is very pleased that Coach Nick Saban and other notable sports figures, including Charles Barkley, are encouraging Alabamians to take COVID 19 vaccine. Alabamians have great respect for the opinions of these important leaders in the world of sports. ADPH appreciates this partnership, as we work together as one, to protect the health and well being of our state. All Alabamians want to return to our normal lives, which includes celebrating our state’s love of football, basketball, and other sporting events like we have in the past.