Warmer Mother’s Day weekend before rain returns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mother’s Day weekend has gotten off to a beautiful and warmer start with highs hitting the lower 80s today. A comfortable night in the middle 50s will follow before we warm into the upper 80s on Sunday.
There will again be more sunshine than clouds on Sunday until the end of the day when additional clouds push in. The humidity will remain comfortable for Mother’s Day.
The pattern then returns to a more active state beginning late Sunday night. There will be periodic chances for showers and some thunderstorms through early Thursday.
Determining exactly when the highest rain coverage will be is a bit difficult this far out, so expect at least some changes regarding those daily and nightly rainfall probabilities as each day gets closer.
By the time we get to the end of next week we will see a healthy 2-3″ of rain in most back yards, but flooding isn’t a concern due to our current dry stretch and the rain coming over a 4-day period.
The humidity will also come storming back as we get moist flow from the Gulf of Mexico. However, we are not looking at severe weather here in Central Alabama. In fact, most of what falls next week will be plain rain with some storms mixed in on Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday and Thursday will likely feature just plain rain showers as any thunderstorm potential shifts to our south.
Temperatures will remain below to well below average for this time of year heading through next week courtesy of the clouds and rain chances. It won’t be too far below normal early in the week as highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday and Tuesday.
But temps will likely struggle to get to 70 both Wednesday and Thursday as a front clears the area and clouds dominate the skies. That will place us a solid 10-15° (or more) below normal for mid-May.
Don’t worry though...drier, sunnier and calmer weather returns for Friday and next weekend.
