Alabama State baseball sets records in final home game of regular season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets wrapped up the home portion of the 2021 schedule in a record fashion with a 32-6 win over rival Alabama A&M Bulldogs at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex Sunday.
As the Hornets were celebrating three seniors playing their final home game and Mother’s Day, they either broke or tied six team records and three players left their mark on the single game record in the 11th consecutive for Alabama State.
The 32 runs scored by Alabama State tied the all-time school record of 32 against Fisk, while the total also broke the Modern-Day record of 28 set against Mississippi Valley State on April 24, 2016. The Hornets also collected 23 hits to break the Modern-Day record of 22 set against the Bulldogs on April 15, 2018.
But it didn’t end there. The 12 walks earned by Alabama State were the third most in school history, while the 22 runs batted in rank fourth all-time. The Hornets also came within one double of setting a new school mark, finishing with seven on the day including a pair by Trenton Jamison. He became the 52nd player in the school’s history to hit that mark.
Catcher Santiago Garcia tied ASU’s record with five runs, and second baseman Jayden Sloan came just one RBI shy of tying with school mark.
The Hornets sent 17 different players to the plate on Sunday, with only one not reaching base. Sloan led the Hornets at the plate, finishing four-for-four with three runs and hit his first career home run – a three-run shot in the first to help Alabama State pull away. Chris Lewis finished three-for-three with four runs.
Jabronski Williams, Jamison and Dilan Espinal picked up at least two hits in the win.
After the Bulldogs scored the first two runs of the game, Alabama State scored in five consecutive innings including eight in the bottom of the first to take an insurmountable lead. The Hornets added five more in the second and four in the third to build a 17-2 lead, before erupting with 14 runs in the fourth inning alone.
Alabama State would add one more in the fifth for 32 unanswered runs. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The Hornets return to action this week with a pair of midweek games at Troy on Tuesday and at Jacksonville State on Wednesday before prepping for the SWAC Tournament.
