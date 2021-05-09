Amber Alert issued for south Alabama teen believed in ‘extreme danger’

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert.
The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking for the public’s help finding Jada Yvonne Varner. She is 16, has blond hair and green eyes.
Varner was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday. She was wearing blue jean overall cutoffs and a white shirt in the area of County Road 28 in Slocomb.
Law enforcement believes she is in extreme danger.
The abductor, Ezekiel Vang, 21, is a biracial male who is 5′8″ 200lbs. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with green army style pants, black gloves, and hat.
The two may be traveling in a 2008 silver Mitsubishi Eclipse with an Alabama license plate 34CH906.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 864-6947 or call 911 immediately.
