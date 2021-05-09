Dream Court hosts 6th annual Unified Play Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a busy Saturday at Lagoon Park! In addition to AISA state softball, Dream Court hosted its sixth annual Unified Play Day - a tennis tournament that partners local players with special needs athletes.
“Dream Court is a non-profit that offers an adaptive tennis program for individuals with special needs,” said Jessica Weyreuter, founder and executive director of Dream Court. “We have individuals with physical special needs, or intellectual special needs.”
Thirty-six athletes from Montgomery, Dothan and Atlanta partnered with volunteers and spent the afternoon on the courts.
“The program was founded here in Montgomery. We started seven years ago with five athletes. Now, we have served over 200, and we have graduated to play at bigger facilities,” said Weyreuter. “The Unified Play Day has happened for the 6th year. We missed it last year because of COVID, but we are back strong now this year.”
Each team played three rounds of 45 minute doubles matches, and after a year hiatus, all of the athletes were excited to get back on the courts.
“On each court there are doubles matches going on,” said Weyreuter. “They’re playing on different levels, so there are wheel chair players, we’ve got red ball, orange ball, green ball, and yellow ball.”
Although the event only lasts a day, Dream Court’s goal goes beyond the tournament.
“I believe Dream Court is important because we offer a practice that is consistent for the athletes with special needs, and we can show them through the Unified Play Day that they can actually also compete and get better and aspire to become the best tennis players they can be,” said Weyreuter.
For more information on Dream Court, email Jessica at dreamcourtinc@gmail.com.
