Gambling and gun rights bills to be decided on last day
Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on May 17 for the final day of the 2021 session. (Source: WBRC)
By Associated Press | May 9, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT - Updated May 9 at 11:30 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on May 17 for the final day of the 2021 session.

Legislators could decide a number of controversial issues on the final day including a gambling bill, a proposal to ban gender-affirming treatment for transgender minors and a bill to forbid local police officers from enforcing any new federal gun restrictions.

A number of bills have already fallen by the wayside this session. Those include a bill to allow no-excuse absentee voting and another to change the state law protecting Confederate and other longstanding monuments.

