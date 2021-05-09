Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting

By WSFA Staff | May 9, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated May 9 at 4:06 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in an overnight Montgomery shooting.

According to police, shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 1100 block of West Boulevard after getting a report of shots fired in the area. There, officers learned that the gunshot victim, 26-year-old Solomon Hughes, was taken by personal vehicle to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked for call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831

