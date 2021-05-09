Sunny today, multiple rain chances this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mother’s Day is shaping up to be beautiful. Skies will be mostly sunny, temperatures will be in the upper 80s and the humidity will remain comfortably low. It will be breezy with south southwesterly winds of 10-20mph.
The pattern then turns active beginning late this evening and carrying through at least Thursday morning. We can thank a stalled out frontal boundary for those multiple rain and storm chances this week.
However, determining exactly when the highest rain coverage will be is a bit difficult due to the complicated pattern and unknown fine details at this juncture. So we’d expect at least some changes regarding our daily and nightly rainfall chances as each day gets closer.
By the time we get to Thursday afternoon, most everyone will have picked up a healthy 2-3″ of rain, but flooding isn’t a concern due to our current dry stretch and the rain coming over a four day period.
The humidity will also rise this week as we get moist flow from the Gulf of Mexico. It won’t be unbearably muggy, but you will notice the humidity through Wednesday. Despite the increase in moisture, humidity and other ingredients that support thunderstorms, we are not looking at a significant severe weather threat here in Central Alabama.
Could we see some stronger to marginally severe storms on Monday and Tuesday? Yes. We just don’t see much more than a few storms capable of quarter size hail and strong wind gusts at this point.
By the time we get to Wednesday we aren’t even really expecting thunderstorms. Anything that falls Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday morning will probably just be plain rain with perhaps a rumble of thunder or two. That’s due to much cooler air filtering into the region from the north.
Highs both of those days will likely fall shy of 70 degrees for most of us. Monday and Tuesday will be warmer around 80, but the potential will exist for some to stay in the upper 70s while others hit the mid-80s. It just depends on rain coverage and if any sun pops out.
If highs in the 60s in mid-May isn’t your thing, don’t worry. Those cool temperatures will be history by Friday and next weekend as high pressure builds back into the Southeast.
That will bring drier, sunnier and calmer weather with temps heading back into the upper 70s Friday and lower 80s Saturday.
