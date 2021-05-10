ADOC: Inmate dies following assault at Bullock Correctional Facility

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate’s death at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs is under investigation.
A spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections said 32-year-old Regial Ingram died Saturday after sustaining injuries in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault.
ADOC said his exact cause of death is pending a full autopsy.
“Violence within ADOC facilities is not tolerated, and the fatal actions taken against Ingram by another inmate are being thoroughly investigated by the Department’s Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD),” said Kristi Simpson, deputy to the ADOC chief of staff.
Simpson said more information will be available after the investigation.
According to ADOC, Ingram was serving a 21-year sentence for second-degree robbery out of Russell County.
