Free Alabama National Fair tickets possible with downloaded app, survey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is dubbed the “Best 10 Day of Fall” but it could be even better for one family who gets to skip the ticket line!
The fair, set to run from Oct. 8-17 at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum, is offering a free family four pack of tickets through a two-step process. Just download the fair’s mobile app and take a six question survey.
Fair officials will select a winner on May 31 from all the entrants who take part.
It’s all part of an effort to improve the fair experience.
The Alabama National Fair is put on yearly by the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery, which raises money to support youth and charitable projects.
