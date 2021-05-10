Man found not guilty of 2016 Montgomery capital murder charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was arrested and charged with capital murder following a 2016 Montgomery homicide has been found not guilty by a jury.
The jury returned with its verdict in the murder trial of Willie McLean on Friday, nearly five years to the day after the May 4, 2016 homicide of Demetrius Kelly on Montgomery’s Kiwanis Street.
Circuit Judge James Anderson also reduced the defendant’s bond to $2,500 for a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
