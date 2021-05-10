Merchants eager for new Montgomery Biscuits season to get cooking

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits begin their first home stretch of the new season Tuesday night against Chattanooga. For the team and beyond the diamond, the season can’t get here fast enough.
Downtown Montgomery businesses are more than ready to knock the rust off a strange year brought on by the pandemic and begin anew.
“You know, it was kind of quiet last year with everything that happened,” said Dreamland Bar-B-Que owner Bob Parker.
Parker believes the new season for the Biscuits will be the very catalyst for merchants to plunge ahead with their reopenings. The Biscuits didn’t play ball at all in 2020, and that was a significant blow to Parker’s 12-year-old business. He attributes 10% of his business to the Montgomery Biscuits.
“We lost the EJI [Equal Justice Initiative] crowd. We lost the Biscuits. We lost the military. We lost the conventions. We lost the locals,” Parker explained of dried up downtown foot traffic during the pandemic.
In the Alleyway, Victor Wyatt echoes the same sentiments when it comes to the Tower Taproom, located practically across the street from Riverwalk Stadium.
“I would say pre-pandemic, when we first opened in summer of 2019, I would say about 30 percent during the season when we had home games were here before the games and then going to the games,” said Wyatt, who is the general manager at Tower Taproom.
Wyatt and Parker both say they get a sense downtown is beginning to turn the corner in terms of getting back to some degree of normalcy.
“So the locals are back. The conventions are coming. Military is moving around,” Parker said.
Never before have the Montgomery Biscuits and downtown merchants looked so forward to hearing these two words Tuesday night; “Play ball!”
Anticipation is building. Parker says the pending home-opener reminds him of the early days when both his restaurant and the Biscuits started their rise with the 2009 season.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.