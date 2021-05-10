MLS Next coming to Alabama

“While we were providing great coaching and great training, we felt we simply needed a new challenge for these players,” said director of coaching Mike Getman. “They had to be competing at a higher level, and so we were very fortunate that Major League Soccer took an interest in us. They’ve seen our teams play, they felt we could can compete at this level and so they invited us to join Major League Soccer Next, and so now we’re going to compete against the very best youth club teams from all over the country.”