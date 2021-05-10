Montgomery mask mandate allowed to expire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery has allowed its mask mandate to expire, making it the latest government organization to lift the precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The expiration came Sunday without any action by the mayor or city council to extend it. The city has not released any statements regarding the expiration.
The city last extended the requirement on April 6, just days before Gov. Kay Ivey allowed the state’s mandate to expire on April 9.
Montgomery’s mandate expiration comes days after the Montgomery County Commission voted to lift its mask requirement, allowing citizens into county offices without face coverings.
The city’s mandate required face coverings, masks or face shields to be worn in public spaces that offer goods and services to the general public including government buildings, gyms, medical offices and more.
Despite the expiration, businesses can still ask or require customers to wear one inside their stores.
On a statewide level, the governor’s office recently announced the expiration dates for Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order and state of emergency with the first ending on May 31 and the second continuing until July 6.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.