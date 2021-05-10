Rain and thunderstorms are back

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front is pushing in from the northwest this morning, bringing a round of rain and a few storms with it. This front will get stuck in Alabama and bring additional chances for rain and thunderstorms through perhaps Thursday morning.
It’s one of those patterns where it’s a bit difficult to pinpoint exactly when and where the highest rain coverage will be. So it’s possible the exact chance (percentage) of rain for any given day or night changes slightly as each day gets closer.
What we can say is that there will be rain and thunderstorms at times across Central Alabama through Wednesday evening, with lower probabilities Wednesday night and Thursday. We can also say that no one day will be a total washout across the board.
And by the end of the day Thursday, most everyone will have picked up a healthy 2-3″ of rain. Fortunately, flooding isn’t a concern due to our recent dry stretch and the rain coming over a four day period.
It will also be humid through Wednesday. The increase in moisture, the presence of the front and warm enough temperatures will support the chance of a few strong storms today and tomorrow. However, the ingredients for any sort of concentrated severe threat are just not going to be there.
Today we head for the upper 70s to around 80 and tomorrow we’re in the low 80s. The exact high temperature will depend on if you see any sun and how much rain falls in your neighborhood. It’s possible we have some communities stay in the mid-70s while others get to 82 or 83 degrees.
By Wednesday and Thursday we will be north of the frontal boundary. That means much cooler air characterized by highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. If cooler weather isn’t your thing, don’t worry! Those cool temperatures will be history by Friday and next weekend as high pressure builds back into the Southeast.
That will bring drier, sunnier and calmer weather with temps heading back well into the 70s for Friday and into the 80s by next weekend.
