Trinity names new head baseball coach

“It is truly an honor and blessing to be entrusted with such a storied program. Coach Whittle has impacted my life on and off the field in so many ways. I am blessed with the best job in the state of Alabama. Our administration, coaching staff, families, and players are second to none. My goal is to continue to use the game of baseball to shape our players into the men God has called them to be. Go, Cats!” Cook said in a statement.