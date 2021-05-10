Trinity names new head baseball coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trinity Presbyterian School has a new head baseball coach.
Jarrod Cook will assume head coaching responsibilities at the end of the school year.
Cook takes the top role after coaching baseball, football and basketball, as well as teaching physical education at Trinity for the for the last 12 years.
He succeeds head coach Ken Whittle, who retired this year after 43 years with Trinity.
“It is truly an honor and blessing to be entrusted with such a storied program. Coach Whittle has impacted my life on and off the field in so many ways. I am blessed with the best job in the state of Alabama. Our administration, coaching staff, families, and players are second to none. My goal is to continue to use the game of baseball to shape our players into the men God has called them to be. Go, Cats!” Cook said in a statement.
Trinity says Cook served as an assistant on the 2012 and 2013 3A baseball state championship and the 2015 4A baseball state championship teams. He was also named the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association assistant coach of the year in 2015.
Prior to coaching, he played baseball at Southern Union Community College from 2001-2003 and then signed with Auburn University at Montgomery as a starting pitcher. While at AUM he was named NAIA All-Conference pitcher and was a part of the NAIA World Series team.
After college, he coached and played in the Montgomery Metro Baseball League.
“We are excited for the future of Trinity baseball! Coach Cook has selflessly served our athletic program for many years coaching football, basketball and baseball. He will continue to impact our baseball program in a positive way and lead our teams to success. He is ready to get to work!” said Wildcats athletic director Jess Lassiter
