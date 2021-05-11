ALEA issues missing child alert for Montgomery infant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for a Montgomery infant.
According to ALEA, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr.
Whisnand was last seen on Saturday wearing a camouflage onesie at 9 p.m. in Montgomery, according to the alert. He is described as having brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Whisnand, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 832-1328 or call 911.
