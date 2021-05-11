City leaders react to recent violence in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City leaders say they are fed up with the violence in Montgomery.
“I am tired of 11, 12, 1, 2, 3, 4 in the morning we getting these calls of some young person or old person or citizens getting shot and getting killed,” Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said.
“These aggressive and egregious and tragic crimes are happening, whether it’s by knife or by gun, and it’s got to stop,” District 7 Councilman Clay McInnis said.
The latest of acts of violence are four shootings in a three-day span, leaving 12 people shot.
One councilman says it’s time for every city leader to step up to combat the crime in Montgomery.
“We’re losing our city and somebody’s got to step up and take control or we’re going to all be in trouble,” District 8 Councilman Glenn Pruitt said.
Pruitt says that starts with the city trusting the police to do what is right to protect and serve.
Finley says the first step is having more police in every community and using their resources to keep criminals off the streets.
“We’re going to put some people in jail and I feel good with that,” Finley said.
One councilman believes it also takes the efforts from the community in order to bring change.
“We’ve got to get to the bottom of this and, I guess you go into the communities and get the police, get the pastors and the leaders in those communities to help make these things better,” District 9 Councilman Charles Jinright said.
Along with faith leaders, Finley also mentioned bringing outreach workers in to combat crimes in the city as well as possibly have a gun buyback program.
